“The Interview” Part 1 with Alicia Richards – Rabbi Muroff from Harrisburg’s Chisuk Emuna Synagogue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We’ve all heard the cliché saying of 2020: this year hasn’t been a good one. Everyone is just kind of sick and tired. So how do we get better?

Join ABC27’s Alicia Richards on her journey to speak with a few faith leaders around the community in an attempt to find some calm, inspiration, and understanding.

This is part 1 of a brand new series – titled “The Interview.” The first guest is Rabbi Muroff from Harrisburg’s Chisuk Emuna Synagogue.

We are in the midst of Hanukkah – a celebratory holiday, also known as the Festival of Lights. But 2020 has been far from a celebration.

Rabbi Muroff, Rabbi at Harrisburg’s Chisuk Emuna Synagogue, teaches people every Hanukkah that every person is created to shine his or her light. “As humans, we often react out of fear, anxiety, stress. And when we do, we’re really not acting as our best selves.” He says part of being our best is getting to those we consider different from ourselves.

“I think that we need to get to know each other, not just allow other people to define others for us.” Rabbi Muroff grew up in Toronto and came to Harrisburg 27 years ago to lead his congregation. He and his ex-wife raised four children here. He taught them that we’re all interconnected.

Everyone may not agree with each other, but Muroff says you should at least learn where they’re coming from, and that can make a difference. Ugly politics and the pandemic have lead to a rise in conspiracy theories. “I think that life is complicated and I think conspiracy theories make it simple. I think when we’re feeling fearful it’s much easier to blame someone else.”

Jewish history is full of the most difficult experiences. Rabbi Muroff has learned to speak up when you see injustice. He says to look for the good in people. Be grateful and kind. Know we can make it through tough times by shining our light. Let go of grudges.

Rabbi Muroff is the first guest on this new special segment. Coming up in the next few weeks, Alicia Richards will speak to other faith leaders in the community. We hope these short segments help you find a moment of peace in this crazy world we live in.