“The Interview” with Alicia Richards — Reverend Dr. Franklin Hairston-Allen of Harrisburg’s First Zion Baptist Church

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This is not a carefree time in America. Many people are experiencing more stress and, as a result, seeking peace. For that reason, abc27 News has been talking with local religious leaders for guidance on how to cope. This time, Alicia Richards turns to Reverend Doctor Franklin Hairston-Allen of Harrisburg’s First Zion Baptist Church for the advice he gives his congregants.

His first thought? “We have to stand for the right and the good all the time,” Reverend Dr. Hairston-Allen said.

Pastor Allen is more than aware of society’s troubles. The images of the riot at the U.S. Capitol still haunt him.

“Seeing a police officer being dragged down a flight of steps and then beaten with the American flag was hard for me to handle,” Allen said.

As an Air Force veteran, he is shocked that other veterans were present among the rioters that day.

“I never in my life expected to see the citizenry of the United States stoop so low,” Allen said.

As president of Harrisburg’s NAACP, Pastor Allen says racism will always be present, not just here, but around the world. His parishioners ask him, “Why am I still afraid to go out at night? Why am I still afraid of the police? Why am I still afraid of being arrested or mistreated or dogged while my white counterparts are not?” In response, he says be proper and sincere and hold your chin up.

“Do what you are supposed to do. Act like you are supposed to act. Speak like you are supposed to speak,” Allen said.

Not easy for a man who has suffered perhaps the most painful loss. In 2017, Allen’s daughter was shot and killed in a robbery. In response to the pain, there is one answer: “You have to believe, accept and honor a higher authority,” Allen said.

He turns to Philippians 4:8. “Think about what is true, noble and right.”

And, Pastor Allen says, it’s not a cliche to never lose hope, because better days are coming — and always encouraging people to remember that most people are good.