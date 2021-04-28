The Nature Conservancy lands deal to expand Cove Mountain Preserve in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania and Delaware chapter of The Nature Conservancy (TNC) closed a deal in March of 2021 to expand their preservation of the Cove Mountain Preserve.

Cove Mountain Preserve trails map

In the deal, TNC acquired approximately 650 acres of Cove Mountain, expanding their preserve from 353 acres to 1,411 total acres. The Pennsylvania Game Commission acquired about 213 additional acres.

“Thanks to the support of generous donors and partners, we are not only protecting Cove Mountain—we are stitching together a climate-resilient corridor in Pennsylvania’s Kittatinny Ridge. This network of protected habitat will help nature migrate and persevere in the face of climate change,” said Jennifer Morris, CEO of The Nature Conservancy. “Projects like this exemplify the cutting-edge science and impactful conservation efforts needed to protect nature today and into the future.”

“The whole Kittatinny Ridge is a globally important bird flyway, for raptors, hawks, eagles, and songbirds coming from South America in the Spring, then heading south in the fall,” said Mari-Beth DeLucia, Land Conservation Manager with The Nature Conservancy.

The Kittatinny Ridge is full of microclimates, which are sections of land that offer diverse weather throughout the ridge. This is very important for wildlife that is being forced to adapt to the changing climate. Some plants and animals are being forced to shift more north or to higher elevations to survive. TNC’s acquisition of more land on Cove Mountain will ensure a protected pathway for migratory birds and native wildlife.

TNC is creating a forest management plan that will provide quality habitat for wildlife, but it also plans to add additional hiking trails over the next several years.

The Cove Mountain Preserve features two different trails that both offer scenic views at the end of the trail. They both begin at the same location, the address is 499 Sylvan Street, Marysville, PA 17053.