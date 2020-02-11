The Peyton Walker Foundation announces Pennsylvania Sudden Cardiac Arrest In Youth Symposium

The Peyton Walker Foundation will host the first-ever statewide Sudden Cardiac Arrest in Youth Symposium, April 4, in Hershey, Pa.

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Peyton Walker Foundation, one of the state’s prominent heart screening advocates and leaders in providing CPR and AED training, is announcing the first-ever “Pennsylvania Sudden Cardiac Arrest In Youth Symposium.”

Peyton Walker was a 19-year-old Mechanicsburg native, 2012 Trinity High School graduate, and a sophomore in college who was pursuing a career as a Physician Assistant at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, when she suffered a Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) that took her young and vibrant life on November 2, 2013. Afterward, her family started researching Sudden Cardiac Arrest and found that kids are dying every day from undiagnosed heart issues.

The groundbreaking SCA In Youth Symposium features esteemed faculty from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Duke University, Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU, Penn State Children’s Hospital, UPMC Children’s Hospital, and UPMC Pinnacle. It is designed to increase the knowledge, skills, strategies, and performance of healthcare providers and others who are responsible for the health and well-being of students.

“This symposium will educate healthcare providers and others who are responsible for the care and treatment of our students. Our incredible faculty includes thought leaders and internationally recognized medical professionals who are committed to our mission of increasing awareness and survival rates of Sudden Cardiac Arrest in our youth. Sadly, I’ve met too many parents who have lost their children to SCA due to a detectable and treatable heart condition. We must do better for our kids, and this Symposium will be an important step forward for children and families,” emphasized Julie Walker, executive director of The Peyton Walker Foundation.

The Symposium on April 4, 2020, in Hershey, Pa. will address the prevalence of this issue; the detection and prevention of heart issues that can lead to SCA; screening protocols; and implementation of screenings into medical practices.

Potential attendees include pediatricians, family medicine physicians, primary care sports medicine physicians, athletic trainers, cardiologists/pediatric cardiologists, physician assistants, nurses/nurse practitioners, coaches and beyond. Registration is $199 per person before February 29 or $249 per person after March 1. For more information or to register, go to PeytonWalker.org.

“As a pediatric cardiologist, I have seen firsthand the devastating impact of conditions associated with Sudden Cardiac Arrest in youth and young adults. Far too often, these conditions go undetected. This groundbreaking symposium will discuss strategies that can lead to the identification of these life-threatening cardiac conditions and will explore the latest diagnostic and treatment options to help prevent sudden cardiac death in youth,” according to Victoria L. Vetter, M.D., M.P.H., Chair, Sudden Cardiac Arrest in Youth Symposium and Medical Director, Youth Heart Watch at the Cardiac Center of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, an affiliate of Project ADAM®.

Upcoming heart month and spring event overview with The Peyton Walker Foundation:

Throughout the month of February – Teaming up with Cornerstone Coffeehouse in Camp Hill, Pa. to offer “Peyton’s Promise,” a specialty drink with $1 from each purchase going to support PWF’s life-saving events and work.

Feb. 12/ 11:30 a.m. – PSFCA Big 33 Media Conference, Dauphin County Adm. Bldg., 4th Floor, Harrisburg

Feb. 13-15/ All Day – PSFCA Coaches Clinic, Penn Stater Hotel, State College

Feb. 13/ 7:45 p.m. – PSFCA Presentation (prior to Penn State Coach James Franklin’s remarks), Penn Stater, State College

Feb. 15/ 9 a.m. – CPR Training, Girl Scouts, Chambers Hill United Methodist Church, 6300 Chambers Hill Road, Harrisburg, sponsored through UPMC Pinnacle Foundation

Feb. 22/ 9 a.m.–3 p.m. – FREE Student Heart Screening, Manheim Township High School, 115 Blue Streak Blvd., Lancaster, Registration Required, www.PeytonWalker.org

Feb. 24, 27, 28, 29/ Times Vary – PIAA D3 Basketball Championship Presentations, Awareness Activities, AED donations, Giant Center, Hershey

Feb. 25/ 7 p.m. – Hershey Bears AHL Hockey: Presents the PWF with “The GEICO Cares Award,” Giant Center, Hershey

Feb. 26/ 8– 9:30 a.m. – “Drinks & Demos,” Cornerstone Coffeehouse featuring FREE AED & CPR Demos & “Peyton’s Promise,” Big Spring High School, 100 Mt. Rock Road, Newville, to honor “JT” Kuhn, a Big Spring sophomore and boys’ basketball starter who lost his life from SCA, Registration Required, www.PeytonWalker.org

March 21/ 9 a.m.–1 p.m. – CPR Training, Chambers Hill United Methodist Church, 6300 Chambers Hill Road, OPEN TO PUBLIC, $10 registration, www.PeytonWalker.org

April 4/ 7 a.m.-4 p.m. – SCA Youth Symposium, Hotel Hershey, Hershey, Registration Required, www.PeytonWalker.org

April 25/ 10:00 a.m. – Big 33 PA Team Heart Screenings, Ramada State College Hotel, 1450 S. Atherton Street, State College, thanks to UPMC Sports Cardiology and Mid Penn Bank

May 25/ Pre-Game – FREE Big 33 Pre-Game Activities & Fan Experience – SCA Awareness and education activities; 63rd Big 33 Football Classic, Landis Field, at Central Dauphin Middle School, 4600 Locust Lane, Harrisburg