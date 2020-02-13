The photo search for the 2020 Gerber baby has begun

Do you think your child has what it takes to be the new face of Gerber?

Gerber announced their annual photo search contest for the new 2020 Gerber baby ambassador. To enter the contest you must submit photos and videos of your baby who must be under 4-years-old.

A grand prize of $25,000 is rewarded to the winner.

“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary of Photo Search, we’re extremely proud to look back on all of the babies that we’ve celebrated and to continue Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby,” Bill Partyka, Gerber’s president, and CEO said in a news release.

Judges will choose the next Gerber baby based on visual appeal, expressiveness, and consistency with Gerber’s heritage and its “Anything For Baby” mission.

The contest ends on February 21. You can submit your entry form to photosearch.gerber.com.