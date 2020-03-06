The Taste of Carlisle to celebrate 20 years, tickets are still available

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual Cumberland County tasting event, The Taste of Carlisle, is celebrating 20 years.

Just like in previous year’s, some of the best local restaurants, pubs, cafes, and caterers will offer food samples to guests.

It is scheduled for Sunday, March 15 at the Carlisle Expo Center from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Part of the proceeds will benefit a local food bank and other charities.

General Admission tickets cost $18. VIP Tickets are $28.

You can purchase tickets at Helena’s Chocolate Cafe and Creperie on 36 West High Street in Carlisle or on The Taste of Carlisle website.