The U.S. Army Corps preparing for Tropical Storm Isaias in the Midstate

The United States Army Corps of Engineers is preparing for Tropical Storm Isaias in the Midstate, with the possibility of heavy rains affecting the Indian Rock Dam in York.
They are storing and maintaining their deployable tactical operations systems vehicles in York, ready to hold water in case there’s any possibility of flooding.
