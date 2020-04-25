TheFrontStepsProject passes $5,000 raised for Salvation Army

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Roger That Photography announced on Friday that #TheFrontStepsProject Central PA has passed $5,000 raised for The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region.

Through April 24, the free, socially-distanced, on-the-porch family portrait sessions have photographed more than 270 families throughout Cumberland, Dauphin, and York Counties.

#TheFrontStepsProject, created by a Massachusetts photographer in mid-March to raise funds for a nonprofit organization in her community, has now been adopted by idled photographers nationwide.

“Most photographers are shut down during this emergency,” says Baumgarten. “This is a perfect opportunity to lift families’ spirits while supporting an organization performing extraordinary deeds, with necessarily limited staffing, for families in need throughout the capital region.”

Photos are uploaded to an online gallery at www.rogerthatphotography.com/TheFrontStepsProject, where families may order downloads, prints, and/or photo gifts such as mugs and refrigerator magnets. Proceeds from online sales made during #TheFrontStepsProject will go to the Salvation Army.

To schedule your neighborhood for #TheFrontStepsProject, message Roger That Photography on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RogerThatPhotography.