There will officially be a Libertarian candidate for President on Pennsylvania’s ballot in November

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Libertarian Presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgenson has officially gained ballot access in Pennsylvania for the November election.

Jorgenson and running mate Jeremy “Spike” Cohen campaigned on a three-day tour in 20 cities around PA to voice their opinions and introduce themselves to the Pennsylvania public. Spike visited York County earlier this month as a part of this campaign.

Despite the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, recent court rulings required volunteers to collect over 5,000 physical signatures to ensure ballot access in November. With help from hundreds of volunteers, the candidates collected double the number of required signatures.

