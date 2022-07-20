WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for someone who stole 500 gallons of gas.

The West Lampeter Township Police Department says the fuel theft occurred on July 14 around 2 a.m. The suspects in the pictured white van arrived at Liberty gas station on Willow Street Pike and bypassed the security system on the fuel pumps.

Police say they activated the pumps and stole 500 gallons of diesel fuel by pumping it into a tank within the cargo area of the vehicle. With diesel gas averaging about $5.25/g the fuel was worth approximately $2,600.

Police say the suspect and the Ram van were associated with a similar fuel theft that occurred on July 3.