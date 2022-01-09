Third annual Fishing show held in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The cold and dreary day didn’t stop people from having a good time.

The third annual fishing show at the Marysville Lions Club Park went on as scheduled.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Vendors from around the region got a chance to show off the latest in fishing rods, equipment, and bait. The event attracted anglers from the area and surrounding states. Organizers say people of all ages like to fish but it’s important to attract kids and show them the ropes.

“Teach them how to fish and talk to local businesses. So we build up their confidence and build them up and teach them how to talk to potential sponsors. Because some of these kids do go on to fish in high school and fish in the major leagues,” President of Capital City Bassmasters Derek Nesbit said.

Some of the money raised goes to the lions club and youth programs and activities in the region.