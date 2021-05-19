This is not a drill … The Jonas Brothers are coming back to Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Get your wallets ready! Tickets for the Jonas Brothers’ return to Hersheypark Stadium go on sale Wednesday, May 26.

The superstar brother trio will return to the stadium on Friday, September 24 as a part of their “Remember This” tour with special guest Kelsea Ballerini.

“If this past year has taught us anything it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives,” said the Jonas Brother.

After their “Happiness Begins” tour was a smashing success in 2019 with over 1.2 million tickets sold, the brothers guarantee that the fans will experience happiness again with the next string of 44 shows in the upcoming tour.

Look out for their single, “Remember This,” premiering on June 18. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Hershey Entertainment’s website or by visiting Ticketmaster.