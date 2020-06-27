“This man is trying to kill me,” woman recounts surviving road rage incident

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — You’ve heard of “run for your life” — well, Haley Burns drove for her life on Wednesday.

“This man is trying to kill me,” she said.

It all began at the Sheetz off Allentown Road around 10:30 pm. After turning onto Route 22 heading west, she noticed someone flashing their high beams and honking their horn, following close.

She thought it could have been someone she knew, messing around.

“My vehicle isn’t a flashy vehicle, but you know, it’s one that sticks out from others. So, I thought maybe this person was just trying to be a jerk,” Burns said.

So, she kept driving, onto Interstate 83 and then her own street, but when she saw he was still following, she drove past her house.

As she turned around in a cul-de-sac, she came face to face with the man for a brief moment.

“He pulled out a knife and displayed it to me, and he pointed to me, to himself and then [made a throat slitting gesture],” Burns said.

That’s when her adrenaline hit. She fled back to the highway, heading east towards Hershey by Eisenhower Boulevard.

“So, he goes around me, and he starts pulling his car over towards my car to push me off the side of the road,” Burns said.

While on the phone with 911, she lost the man by making a last minute exit off Route 322, finding safety in the Hummelstown Arooga’s parking lot.

Several officers arrived to the restaurant shortly after.

“I could have jumped out of the jeep and given that man the biggest hug ever, because I was just so thankful to see someone there that wasn’t trying to run me off the side of the road,” Burns said.

Burns said the car was a red, early 2000s Toyota Corolla with a burned out passenger fog light and reflective Alabama University Plate.

She didn’t get as quite of a good look at the suspect, but said he was white, “scruffy,” in his mid 30s or 40s wearing a neon cut-off t-shirt.

Burns comes from a family of law enforcement who has prepped her for these kinds of situations, but she said it still doesn’t compare to the real deal.

She said it’s important for everyone to make a plan and think it out, because if it could happen to her, it could happen to you.

“Had I not had things like this drilled into my head my entire life, this situation would have been so much different because I wouldn’t have known what to do,” Burns said.

The Swatara Police Department is investigating.