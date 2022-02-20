THON 2022 raises record-breaking total to fight kids cancer

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State THON raised over 13 million dollars in its 50th annual event this weekend. The weekend’s 46-hour dance marathon is all to fight childhood cancer.

The entirely student-run fundraiser raised $13,756,374.50 for Four Diamonds. The organization ensures that no family with a child battling cancer ever receives a medical bill at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.

The THON 2022 total breaks an overall fundraising record from 2014.

The 700 students stayed standing and dancing for the entire weekend inside the Bryce Jordan Center on Penn State’s campus in State College.

The event included appearances from the Penn State Sports teams, Super Bowl Champion Nick Scott, Steelers Pat Freiermuth, football head coach James Franklin and men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry. There were performances from Chelsea Cutler, Bea Miller and cover band, GoGo Retro.

This is all part of the 50th annual Penn State THON weekend, to benefit kids battling cancer at the Penn State Children’s hospital in Hershey.

The event began Friday evening and ran until Sunday afternoon at 4 when the total of how much the students raised was revealed. THON is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world.

To date, THON has raised over 190 million dollars for Four Diamonds to pay for treatment and research for childhood cancer.