Those with restricted healthcare access get help thanks to Penn State Community Health

LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) — The Penn State Community Health team held Red Carpet to Healthy Living Community Event in Lykens on Saturday.

Residents donated blood, received flu shots, blood pressure checks, and tips to live a healthier lifestyle in 2021 and for years to come.

“The pandemic has restricted the access to healthcare for a lot of people and when you add the geography of the area with a lack of healthcare infrastructure it’s important for people to get flu shots and other healthcare information,” said Benjamin Watt from Penn State College of Medicine.

The Penn State Community Health Team provided 80 flu shots.