Thousands of geese, swans return to Middle Creek

FILE – This file photo shows the annual migration of geese and swans at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

KLEINFELTERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands of snow geese have returned to the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

About 40,000 snow geese roosted on the lake overnight, along with an estimated 1,500 tundra swans and about 2,000 Canada geese, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported on its website.

The 6,000-acre wildlife area in Lancaster and Lebanon counties is an annual destination for the waterfowl as they migrate north to their breeding grounds.

Last year, snow geese numbered 150,000 during the peak of their migration in early March, while the Tundra swan population reached a peak of about 5,000 and Canada geese numbered around 3,000.

Middle Creek is open to the public. The visitor center opens Saturday and operates Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

The game commission has a live stream on its website.

