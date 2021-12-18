Thousands participate in Wreaths Across America at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Thousands of volunteers laid wreaths on veterans graves on Saturday at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Lebanon County.

It was one of 3,136 locations participating in Wreaths Across America.

The core mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember, honor and teach.

“Remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach our children the value of freedom and selfless service,” said Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, adjutant general of Pennsylvania.

That mission was on display with Justin Bradnick and his cub scout pack from Harrisburg.

“We come out here and honor them by placing wreaths on their graves just to let them know that they’re not forgotten,” Bradnick said.

The wreaths are not a decoration on a grave but a remembrance of men and women who served and sacrificed for the country.

Across Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, volunteers made sure to honor every veteran and take a moment to reflect.

April Eastwood came to remember her dad and uncle.

“I lost my son-in-law in Iraq and my whole family has served in the military and I was in the Army reserves. My daughter served. It’s very important,” Eastwood said.

More than 42,000 wreaths were laid on Saturday.

“It’s amazing to be here, to be part of the experience. It’s certainly a good thing to bring the cadets here,” said Major Maria Kanter, with the Civil Air Patrol, Reading Composite Squadron 811.

Those cadets from Reading and future service members paid their respects.

This holiday season and every day, volunteers say it’s important to honor those who served.

“It’s a very humbling experience, especially afterward when you stand back and look at all the wreaths laid, just to take a moment to take it all in, it’s very beautiful,” Bradnick said.