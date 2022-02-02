Three arrested after armed home invasion in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg Police reported to a home invasion and robbery that involved three suspects on Sunday, Jan. 30.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, the robbery occurred in the 50 block of South Main Street in Chambersburg. William John Cramer held the victim at gunpoint, while Gregory Cord Wilson stole money, medication vehicle keys, and other belongings.

Cramer and Wilson also worked with Alena Rae Dieffenbach to commit the robbery.

Cramer was arrested charged with felony counts of Robbery, Conspiracy, and Simple Assault. Wilson and Dieffenbach were charged with Robbery and Conspiracy counts, both of which are felony counts.