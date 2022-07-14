MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three men have been charged after a burglary in Manheim Township.

Manheim Township Police say Dwain London, Edwin Rivera, and Dwayne Sherman allegedly entered the victim’s residence with the intent to locate and steal a large sum of cash. Police say the suspects went through the entire house and were captured on video.

Police say Rivera removed the security camera that was inside the house and admitted to entering the home and smashing it.







Sherman was known to the victim and subsequently identified. Sherman and London remain at large

Any person knowing the whereabouts of London should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously on CrimeWatch.