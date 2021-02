STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — A house fire in Steelton Saturday night displaced a family, according to Steelton Fire Chief Gene Vance.

The one-alarm fire on Ridge Street started just after 7 p.m. while no one was home.

The fire caused $20,000 in damages and displaced two adults and a minor. No one was injured during the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation but is not considered to be suspicious.