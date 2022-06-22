ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Hamilton Township, Adams County, on Wednesday.

Three people were killed in what appears to be a single-vehicle crash on the 1800 block of Pine Run Road, PSP says. The roadway was shut down pending the on-scene investigation.

The identities of the people involved have not yet been released.

Anyone who has more information about the crash is encouraged to contact PSP Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.