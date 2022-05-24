(WHTM) — Three Midstate men have recently been identified and added to the growing list of Pennsylvanians arrested for their parts in the January 6, 2021 riots at the United States Capitol.

According to the report filed by the FBI and the Department of Justice, Brian Korte of York Haven; Lynwood Nester of Dillsburg; and Michael Pomeroy of Harrisburg are believed to be a part of a Pennsylvania-based political group called Free PA.

On Jan. 6, they traveled with other members of the group to participate in the “stop the steal” rally and were allegedly inside the Capitol building

Outlined in the report, Korte and Nester allegedly entered the Capitol building on the second floor at 2:40 p.m. Both were supposedly captured by a closed-circuit television system in the Capitol and remained in the building for roughly 10 minutes before exiting.

Both men were shown in the Capitol Rotunda and on staircases in the pictures provided in the report.

The report alleges Pomeroy entered the building just five minutes after the other two before traveling through the Rotunda. He allegedly remained in the building for roughly 20 minutes before exiting.

All three men face charges for “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do so, knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions” and others.