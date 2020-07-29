Three Mile Island emergency planning changes approved

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has approved a request to alter the emergency preparedness plan for the Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station to reflect the plant’s decommissioning status.

The change comes in the form of exemptions from NRC requirements no longer appropriate

for a plant that has permanently ceased operations.

Once Exelon implements the exemptions, state and local governments may rely on their comprehensive emergency management planning for off-site emergency response if events occur at TMI, rather than having a dedicated offsite radiological emergency response plan. As a result, there will not be a 10-mile emergency planning zone as currently identified in TMI’s license.

When compared to an operating power reactor, the risk of an offsite radiological release is significantly lower, and the types of possible accidents are significantly fewer, at a nuclear power reactor that has permanently ceased operations and removed fuel from the reactor vessel.

Based on the NRC staff’s evaluation and recommendation, the Commission approved the exemptions.

Exelon may not implement the change to its emergency preparedness plans until Jan. 20, 2021.

