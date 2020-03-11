Three new presumptive positive coronavirus cases bringing statewide total to 15

Harrisburg, Pa (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Wednesday morning three additional presumptive positive coronavirus cases, two from Bucks County and one from Montgomery County.

This brings the statewide total to 15 cases. The three new cases are adults and have been isolated at home according to the Department of Health.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Dr. Levine said. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”

Since February 1, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has had its Emergency Operations Center ready for concentrated state response.