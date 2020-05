In this week's Show Me the Money, the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on our personal finances. While most of us are now at home this is the perfect time to make a budget.

"We're obviously spending a lot less on discretionary fun right now, we're not going out to bars, we're not going out to the movies. Now might be a good time to stash away that cash that you do spend every month on frivolous and fun things and put that into an emergency fund so that you can afford your groceries and you do have the cash to pay your absolute necessities," Greg Mahnken of Credit Card Insider said.