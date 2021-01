Flags are placed on the National Mall, looking towards the Washington Monument, and the Lincoln Memorial, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Three members of the Strasburg Borough police force were sworn-in as Deputy United States Marshals in Washington D.C. to assist with Inauguration Day on Wednesday.

These officers all volunteered for this duty, underwent specialized training, and were subjected to an intense background investigation.

The preparations for this detail began several months before election day, with each officer pledging their service before knowing who would be sworn-in as President.