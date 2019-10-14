Time to start application for federal student aid

In this week’s Show Me the Money report it’s time to start thinking about paying for college.

The free application for federal student aid known as FAFSA is now available.

Education experts say fill it out as soon as possible because some awards are first come first served and college aid season opened October 1st.

Even if your family might not qualify for need-based aid sometimes schools have different merit-based scholarships and schools use the federal form to determine most aid.

Another reason to submit the form as soon as possible, 13 states award financial aid on a first-come, first-serve basis.

However, Pennsylvania is not one of those states but some colleges also award financial aid to those who apply first, which underscores the importance of getting the application completed as soon as possible.

Also, it’s important you submit on time, there are three FAFSA deadlines you need to know, federal, state, and college. Online applications must be submitted by June 30. Pennsylvania’s deadline is May 1.

Each college or career school has its own deadline so check with the schools you’re interested in attending.

Get the form online or fill it out on the app “my student aid.”

There are simpler ways to get this done, like the free website Withfrank.org which has streamlined the process.

Experts say the biggest challenge when filling out the FAFSA is the 100 questions asked, but remember, it’s all for free cash for college.