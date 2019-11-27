Tips for safe food handling on Thanksgiving

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s pretty common to wash your fruits and vegetables before you eat them. The idea is, you don’t know where they’ve been.

However, food safety experts with the U.S. Department of Agriculture say that’s not the case with raw meat.

“You put this massive turkey, this 15, 20-pound turkey in the sink and all you’re doing is splattering around raw poultry juices everywhere,” said Ian Giusti, Chef Tournant with the Downtown Restaurant Group and current executive chef at Devon Seafood and Steak.

Giusti says instead of washing it, all you need is a clean towel or paper towel.

“This takes anything off that you need to take off, that you need to take off, without rinsing it,” Giusti said. “And it’s not going everywhere, from water splashing and things like that. So this is the most important part because you can get your whole family sick. Nobody wants that.”

The other important note is to make sure you’re cooking your turkey so the internal temperature is at least 165 degrees.

Giusti says you shouldn’t have anything else on your counter when you’re dealing with your turkey, to prevent any cross-contamination.

When you’re done handling it, wash your hands.

If you take the right precautions, you’ll end up just feeling full instead of feeling sick this Thanksgiving.