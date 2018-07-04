Tips to grill safely this holiday Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - July 4th is the most popular day to fire up the grill for a cookout, but every year, thousands of Americans are injured by grills.

To make sure your cookout doesn't go up in flames, here are some grilling safety do's and don'ts according to research by Underwriter Labs:

- Don't wear frilly decorated aprons that might get caught in flames.

- Don't leave a grill unattended.

- Don't turn on the gas while your grill lid is closed, it could cause an explosion.

- Don't use a grill indoors, it could release deadly carbon monoxide.

- Finally, if you get burned don't try to remedy it with butter or grease.

Now, for what you should do:

- Make sure your grill is set up on stable ground if it falls it could cause a fire.

- Establish a safety zone to keep kids and pets from the area.

- Keep your grill 10 feet away from your house, overhangs and shrubs.

- Check your grill for gas leaks.

- Keep a water spray bottle handy to help with minor flare-ups.

- In case of a major fire, have a fire extinguisher nearby.

- If you do get burned, cool it with water. If the burn covers more than five percent of your body, call 911.

However you choose to celebrate America’s Independence Day, enjoy the holiday with those you love.