Tips to keep financial goals in line before the new year

In this week’s Show Me the Money, if getting your finances in order was one of your New Year’s resolutions, a reminder that you now have about 65 days left to keep that promise.

If you’ve been slacking, you still have time, we share 3 financial goals you can still accomplish before 2019 comes to a close.

Financial expert Chris Burns says it’s not too late. He says there are three money goals you can still achieve ahead of New Years’ Eve.

The first goal is to set up auto-savings. Schedule transfers from your checking account to your savings account every pay period.

Next, track your spending and stop being wasteful. Download free apps or software that categorize your spending.

And lastly, plan for next year. Take the time now to come up with a strategy.

Financial experts also recommend you determine a specific amount of money that you can spend on holiday gifts so that you don’t go over budget.