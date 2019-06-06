TMI siren testing reminds residents about potential tax increase

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - The sounds of Three Mile Island testing its sirens Thursday afternoon were just another reminder the plant is closing down. With that, comes concerns about taxes.

The Lower Dauphin School District says its board is expected to approve the budget for the 2019-2020 school year next Monday.

That budget won't include a tax increase.

District officials say it's too soon to predict, but the earliest there may be an increase would be 2020-2021.

Three Mile Island contributed $700,000 to the district's budget every year.

"The district, the administration, the board I know remain committed to doing everything in our power to keep expenses reasonably under the control...at the same time, looking at every dollar that comes in and figuring out the best use for that money," said Jim Hazen, the district's community relations coordinator.

The district says even though Exelon will still own the land, the land will be reassessed because the company won't be producing electricity anymore, which is why the amount it will pay in taxes will change.

The school's organization Communities that Care is going to have to find new sources of fundraising too.