Top news quotes of the day in PA

ABC27
Here are Monday’s top quotes from our news coverage in Pennsylvania.
“This is not Pittsburgh. Whoever did this, please leave today.” Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto on war memorial vandalism. full story
“This is not Pittsburgh. Whoever did this, please leave today.”
“We’re thrilled to see more people riding bicycles, unfortunately, it took a pandemic to make this happen.” Dick Norford, a member of Bike Harrisburg. Full story
“We’re thrilled to see more people riding bicycles, unfortunately, it took a pandemic to make this happen.”
“There’s businesses that are not gonna survive, and they’re not gonna reopen. I came down to support this gentleman. I’m behind him 100%. Yes we need to take precautions but I think we’ve gone a little bit too far.” STEVE Sworen, local business owner supporting Round the Clock Diners remaining open. Full story
“There’s businesses that are not gonna survive, and they’re not gonna reopen. I came down to support this gentleman. I’m behind him 100%. Yes we need to take precautions but I think we’ve gone a little bit too far.”