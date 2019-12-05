Top dog names of the decade

Americans love their dogs like children and apparently name them like children too.

The website mydogsname.com compiled a list of the most common names for 2019 and noticed a big trend.

Bella has topped the list for female dogs every year since the website launched about ten years ago.

So why is Bella so popular?

CNN says it picked up steam after the success of the Twilight series but the love of the name hasn’t dwindled.

The website states that in 2019 Daisy, Luna, Willow, and Roxy rounded out the most popular names for girls.

Bear, Milo, Archie, Oreo, and Bailey topped the list for boys.

Experts predict a big influence from Frozen 2 and Star Wars when it comes to naming pets next year, so don’t be surprised to hear “Elsa, come!’ a lot at dog parks.