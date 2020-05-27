Top News Quotes of the Day in PA

ABC27
“This November, Pennsylvanians have a choice in who will navigate us through the long, arduous process of recovery. I believe that Joe Biden is the strong, steady, leader who can best heal our deep divides and enact legislation to lift up all working Pennsylvanians.Governor tom wolf ENDORSING joe biden. full story
“I immediately began self-isolation protocol and contacted the House of Representatives, and our caucus Human Resources department. My last day in the Capitol was Thursday, May 14. I can confirm every member or staff member who met the criteria for exposure was immediately contacted and required to self-isolate for 14 days from their date of possible exposure.”Rep. Andrew Lewis (R-Dauphin) on testing postive for covid-19. full story
“It is important to remember that while our total number of cases continues to increase, new positive cases being reported each day continues to decline.”State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine during covid-19 briefing. Full story.
“We have to wipe everything off: our syrups, sugar, salt, peppers and then the table. And then we have to come back with a sanitizer spray and spray the table. Then we come back with a sanitizer spray and spray our chairs.”Faleshia Ronan, a waitress at Carlisle restaurant operating against governor’s orders. Full story
“It’s crucial that this type of data gathering be part of our arsenal as we attempt to reopen our government.”Victor Rodgers ,associate provost of workforce development at HFCC commenting on contact tracing courses at hacc. full story
“She told state police she had used those payments to make her mortgage payments on the property.” trooper kelly osborne commenting on women charged for keeping her grandmother’s remains in freezer to collect her social security payments. Full story
