Top news quotes of the day in PA

“Every county, including those that saw the highest infection rates, will soon be able to move into the yellow phase.” Governor tom wolf during covid-19 BRIEFING. Full story
“The CDC now is reporting that some children are developing a new serious condition as a complication of COVID-19.”Secretary of health dr. rachel levine during covid-19 briefing. Full story
“Rats travel in sewers. You don’t want them getting into your house or playing in areas that may frequently contact surfaces.”Senior Health Officer Kim Wissler on Lancaster City rats problem. Full story
“I just got an apartment last July, so I can’t even afford rent. I’ve actually had to have my family help pay, which is something I don’t like to do. I don’t like asking people for help.”Marissa Clouser on not receiving money since filing for unemployment. Full story.
“It’s simply part of a process. We don’t start making payments right away. We have to hold onto payments until we have sorted out what the person’s situation is, and whether or not they can receive benefits.”Susan Dickinson, Director of Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy. Full Story
“We’re still very early, very early in the investigation and we don’t have any additional details we can really go on.”Public Information Officer Sgt. Kyle Gautsch on fatal shooting near Allison Hill. Full story.
