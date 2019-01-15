Total lunar eclipse is coming this weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A total lunar eclipse this weekend will be the only one this year, and there are other reasons you won't want to miss the show.

The sun, earth, and moon will align Sunday night and early Monday.

For this eclipse, the full moon will be at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, so it will appear slightly bigger and brighter - often referred to as a supermoon.

When the moon is at its darkest, the only light reaching its surface will be from the edges of the Earth's atmosphere. That will make the moon appear red, which is known as a blood moon.

And since the first full moon in January is sometimes called the wolf moon, the eclipse has been dubbed the "super blood wolf moon."

If you miss it, the next total lunar eclipse won't happen until May 2021.