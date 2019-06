Fire crews returned to a townhouse in Hamilton Township after a fire rekindled Sunday morning.

Franklin Fire Company were originally called to the townhouse on Eaton Court in Hamilton Township Saturday night around 8 p.m. They said the fire was extending into the hallway, living room, and second floor. They were able to contain the fire to just that home.

The fire rekindled this morning just before 6. No one was hut but the Red Cross is helping two families.