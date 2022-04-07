(WHTM) – A tractor-trailer accident on I-81 southbound has closed all lanes.
According to 511PA, the accident is between Exit 85: PA 934 – Annville/Ft. Indiantown Gap and Exit 80: PA 743 – Grantville/Hershey. A detour has been established off at exit 85 and on at exit 80, according to PennDOT.
Images from the scene show a tractor-trailer on its side and a damaged pickup truck.
It’s not known at this time if there are any injuries.
