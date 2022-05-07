LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed Interstate 81 Northbound at the I-81/I-78 split in Lebanon County.

According to PennDOT, there is a crash on I-81 northbound between Exit 85A: PA 934 SOUTH – ANNVILLE and Exit 89: I-78 EAST – ALLENTOWN. All lanes are closed.

An official with PennDOT has told abc27 that a tractor-trailer fell on its side, and that clean-up will take a few hours before the road can be reopened. The Interstate 78 ramp at the split has not been affected by the crash.

No word on injuries at this time.