Tractor-trailer crash closes road in Mount Joy Township

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northwest Regional Police were dispatched this morning to the 2100 block of Mount Gretna Road. Upon arrival, officers found a tractor-trailer rolled over after it left the roadway and struck a utility pole containing a transformer and lines.

According to the report, Officer Michael Shetter attempted to check on the drive when the active power lines and transformer both erupted in a loud explosion. Once the power lines were de-energized, the driver, Keith D. Ebersole, 53, of Ewing, Illinois, was safely pulled from the trailer.

Ebersole sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Hershey Medical Center.

After an initial investigation, the officers said the passenger side of the trailer’s tires left the side of the roadway and Ebersole was unable to maintain control resulting in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation and the area of the 2100block of Mount Gretna Road will remain closed for repairs and cleanup.