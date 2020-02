CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on I-81 northbound involving two tractor-trailers is causing road closures and major delays.

Cumberland County dispatch said around 5:25 a.m. Monday morning two tractor-trailers collided. There were no injuries reported.

The northbound lanes of I-81 are shut down between Exit 52B: US 11/TO I-76 Turnpike – Middlesex and Exit 57: PA 114 – Mechanicsburg.

Dispatch says there are is a long backup of traffic. No word on when the lanes will reopen.