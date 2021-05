HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An incident on I-81 northbound is causing delays near mile marker 71, approximately 1.7 miles south of Exit 72A.

Authorities say a tractor-trailer had a mechanical failure and dumped its load of carboard.

No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

PennDOT does not have a time table on cleanup efforts.

