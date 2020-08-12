Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down turnpike exit

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A tractor-trailer rollover has prompted the shut down of exit 194 off of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The exit leads to I-81.

The truck landed sideways into the median. Police say the driver was not injured and was able to exit the truck.

Eyewitness News is on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

