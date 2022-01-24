Trader Joe’s to open location in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Grocery store chain Trader Joe’s is planning on opening a location in Camp Hill, Cumberland County. The company hopes to have the store open by April.

The location for the new store is at 3545 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill. According to Erin Trone, Assistant Manager of Lower Allen Township, other tenants in the area will include a Sports Clips and The Good Feet Store,

There is also a hotel being built in the same complex, which Trone said will hopefully be open before July 4th of this year.

The closest stores to the Midstate currently are in State College, Baltimore, and Philadelphia.