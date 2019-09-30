Median barrier placement to begin on Route 283

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Construction begins Monday along Route 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties.

A PennDOT contractor is scheduled to install high-tension cable median barriers in an effort to increase public safety. The purpose of the cable barrier is to help prevent cars that run astray from crossing the median and colliding with vehicles traveling in the opposite direction.

PennDOT warns drivers that they may encounter left shoulder restrictions Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers should be alert and drive with caution through the work zones. The work zones will be at the following locations:

Dauphin County: Toll House Road to Mill Road

Lancaster County: Clover Leaf Road to Mount Joy Road

The median cable barrier will be installed on Route 283 in Dauphin County from just east of Toll House Road to just west of Mill Road. They will also be installed on Route 283 in Lancaster County from just east of Clover Leaf Road to just west of Route 772, Mount Joy Road.