NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Emergency crews are responding to a train derailment around Stillhouse Road.

According to York County Dispatch, it was a freight train that had about 30 cars derail off the tracks with one car turning over. Crews are still on scene and there are no injuries reported.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide updates as they become available.