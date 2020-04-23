Train derailment in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY. Pa, (WHTM) — Norfolk Southern has confirmed to abc27 that a southbound Norfolk Southern train derailed at approximately 2 p.m. in Perry County.

According to Jeff DeGraff, an employee at Norfolk Southern, 5-7 cars have left the train track. No injuries have been reported.

Jeff said the stopped train is blocking “our mainline.” Crews are at the scene and it is anticipated that the train will soon clear.

It is too early to determine the cause of the derailment. We will have an update as soon as we get more information.