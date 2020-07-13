Train rides to begin operating at Stone Gables Estate

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg, Lincoln & Lancaster Railroad at Stone Gables

Estate will be operating Saturday train rides starting July 18.

Guests can enjoy a 1.2-mile, round-trip train excursion through the center of Stone Gables Estate on the Harrisburg, Lincoln & Lancaster Railroad, on the original 1838 railroad bed on which President Lincoln’s funeral train traveled on April 22, 1865.

The conductor will provide historical and current facts about sights along the way and at the end of each trip, guests will have an opportunity to take a narrated walk-through of the Lincoln Funeral Car.

The train will be operating Saturdays at 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 noon, 12:30 p.m., and 1 p.m.

Passenger capacity has been reduced 50% to better accommodate social distancing. All tickets must be pre-purchased online.

The rides will be running through October 31.

For more information and to order tickets, visit us at stonegablesestate.com.

