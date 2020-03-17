Train strikes car in Adams County, killing woman

NEW OXFORD, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a woman died after her car was struck by a train in central Pennsylvania.

Eastern Adams Regional Police said the vehicle tried to cross railroad tracks while a CSX freight train was entering the intersection at about 9 a.m. Tuesday in Oxford Township in Adams County. Officials said the train blew its whistle prior to entering the intersection.

Police said the car was struck on the driver’s side door and overturned. Sixty-four-year-old Delores Foley-Zimmer was taken by ambulance to Hanover Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)