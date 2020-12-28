Transient man charged with kidnapping and homicide of Bloomsburg woman

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have charged a transient man in the kidnapping and murder of 28-year-old Erica Shultz of Bloomsburg, Pa. on December 27, 2020.

Harold David Haulman III, 42, was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Homicide, Kidnapping, and Abuse of Corpse. Police arrested Haulman III following an in-depth investigation after the body of Shultz was discovered in a wooded area East of Hobbie Road in Butler Township.

Haulman III is in police custody and will be transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

